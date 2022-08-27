MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV)-A Northeast Wisconsin military hero has taken her last flight.

Chief Master Sergeant Christa Collier retired from the U.S. Air Force Saturday evening after a 25-year career.

“I fell in love with the way of life, I fell in love with the camaraderie, I liked my job, and the Air Force was just really, really good to me and my family,” said Collier.

Collier retired at an event venue in her hometown of Manitowoc, a full-circle experience since it’s the same city where she initially joined the military.

She received an official military retirement ceremony in front of dozens of family members, friends, and Air Force colleagues.



“It’s very humbling, I’m blessed,” said Collier. “It’s the coming together of two worlds my military family meeting my blood family.”

When she enlisted 25 years ago, she said she initially kept it a secret from her parents. She said at the time she didn’t know what she wanted to do after high school for sure and didn’t have the money to pay her way through college without taking out student loans.

She joined the Air Force when she was 17 and did her basic training near San Antonio.

“She actually surprised us with that, she talked to a recruiter at the high school, signed up and never really told us until the recruiter came and picked her up at the house,” said her father Michael Lettenberger.

“They weren’t extremely happy, but it was just the unknown they weren’t against me joining the military,” said Collier.

Collier said she was active duty for about 10 years before joining the Air Force Reserves. She spent much of her time in the Air Force as a recruiter rising through the ranks all the way to Chief Master Sergeant.

Less than 1 percent of the people who enter the U.S. Air Force achieve this rank.

According to a biography provided at the event, some of her duties during her Air Force career included Missile Alert Facility Chef, Trainer, Food Service Accountant, Lodging Accountant, Lodging Front Desk Supervisor and a tour as a Dormitory Manager.

She was an individual Mobilization Augmentee for Headquarters Air Mobility Command and became a recruiter in 2008.

Throughout the retirement ceremony on Saturday evening, Collier was quick to thank her family who she said sacrificed a lot for her to have the career that she had in the Air Force.

When Local Five News asked Christa what her plans are now that she is retired, she said that she will rest for a bit and then figure out her next move.

“As you’re serving the days are really long, but the years go by really fast so just enjoy each assignment, enjoy each position that you have,” said Collier.