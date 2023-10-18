MANITOWOC, WI (WFRV) – Manitowoc native Sean Hacker, an Information System Technician Submarines Chief Petty Officer who serves on the USS HYMAN G. RICKOVER ( SSN-795), and his wife, Abbie, joined thousands recently for the commissioning of the new nuclear-powered submarine in Groton, Connecticut on October 14.

“I will never forget it,” Hacker said in a statement to Local 5 News. “

“It was a wonderful day to be part of the crew and carry on the rich traditions and heritage of a commissioning ceremony for a new U.S. Navy boat, as only a limited number of sailors will ever experience,” said Hacker, a 20-year veteran who joined the RICKOVER’s 140-member crew in August of 2023.

The new boat, named in honor of the “father of the nuclear navy,” Admiral Hyman G. Rickover, the longest serving (63 years) officer in the history of the U.S. Navy, was commissioned in ceremonies for 2,000 guests dockside at the Submarine Base New London, Groton, Connecticut on October 14.

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro praised the crew and the shipbuilders calling the commissioning a “true milestone for our fleet.”

Hacker said he believes “that the modern-day submarine has taken the spotlight over as the ‘new battleship’ of our time.”

Hacker, 41, resides with his wife and the couple’s three children Isabella, Arya, and Harrison in Colchester, Connecticut.

Hacker graduated in 2001 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School where he played soccer and engaged in community involvement in a 4-H group.