Manitowoc P.D. search for dog and owner after dog bite incident

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department is searching for a suspect and their dog involved in a dog bite incident on Saturday afternoon, in Manitowoc.

According to police, between 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., the bite victim was walking their dog on East Cedar Drive, near the Stangel Learning Community Building, when both he and his dog were approached by a possible Lab/Boxer mix described to be darker in color, with an unknown color collar, and an unknown gender.

The suspect dog allegedly lunged at the victim’s dog and bit the victim. Police say the suspect dog then ran off to the north, where the victim lost sight of the dog.

Officials are trying to identify the dog and the owner to get rabies vaccination information for the medical treatment of the victim. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Manitowoc Police Department at 920-686-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466.