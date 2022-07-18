MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department is looking for a suspect who allegedly helped spray-paint “CAL” in several colors on a historic northeast Wisconsin building.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook, officers received a complaint of vandalism on June 17, 2022. They explained the building is located in the 800 block of Jay St. in Manitowoc.

Officers said they were able to get pictures of the suspects and the images showed two men. So far, the department reports one has been identified and charged.

Local police are asking the public for help in identifying the other suspect, seen below.

The department reports anyone who calls with information that leads to the arrest of this suspect could be eligible to receive a reward of up to $500 by calling Crime Stoppers at (920)683-4466.