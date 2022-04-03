MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a hit and run that happened Sunday.

According to police, the incident happened Sunday around 5:36 p.m. when officers were sent to South 13th Street at Washington Street for a report of a bicyclist that was hit by a vehicle, and the vehicle left the scene.

A witness and the bicyclist described the vehicle as a medium-sized gray four-door vehicle with a man driving. The vehicle hit the bicyclist and continued driving on South 13th Street. Officers were given a partial license plate with a Wisconsin registration.

If anyone has any information on the vehicle or the driver, they are asked to call the Manitowoc Police Department Shift Commander Phone at 920-686-6551.