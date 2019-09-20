Manitowoc PD looking for witness to Friday morning crash

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — Manitowoc Police are looking for a witness to a Friday morning accident in the city.

Officials say they were dispatched to Johnston Drive and E. Reed Avenue around 5:30 a.m. for a report of a two-vehicle accident.

The accident involved a red Chevrolet Truck and a white Kia car.

During the accident investigation, officers learned a witness had stopped to assist, but later left the scene of the accident.

Police are asking that anyone that witnessed this accident to contact Manitowoc Police at 920-686-6551.