MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department is investigating a ‘rash’ of vehicle break-ins, most of which happened in a five-block radius.

According to officials, an arrest is pending and some property was recovered from multiple vehicle entries. A majority of the entries happened within a five-block radius of MacArthur Drive and South 35th Street.

Of the items that were recovered, most have been matched to victim complaints. However, there was one item that has not been matched.

Officials provided a picture of a key chain with four keys attached to it. To claim ownership of the item, call 920-686-6585.

Photo courtesy of Manitowoc Police Department

The Manitowoc Police Department also wanted to remind residents to take out items of value from vehicles, lock the doors and park in well-lit areas.