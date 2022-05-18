MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department is utilizing a set of cameras to check license plates while they pass by drivers.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook, one of their squad cars has an Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR).

How does the ALPR actually work?

In the post, it explains that the reader consists of four cameras attached to the light bar at the top of the squad car.

Those cameras take pictures of license plates as the squad car passes vehicles. The pictures then get automatically checked through the ALPR system using DOT records.

The post goes on to explain that the system is then able to alert officers if a vehicle has expired license plates or if it was stolen, as well as other information that can help.