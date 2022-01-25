LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Manitowoc PD reminds residents to clear their sidewalks

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Shoveling is part of growing up in Wisconsin, and the Manitowoc Police Department wants to make sure residents are clearing their sidewalks.

The Manitowoc Police Department posted on their Facebook, reminding residents to remove snow and ice from their sidewalk. The post mentions the City of Manitowoc Ordinance 7.210(1).

Authorities say that any new snow or newly formed ice which is on any such walk at 6 a.m. of any day should be removed by 8 a.m. the same day.

The police department did not mention any specific area or location where this issue may be happening. Instead, they focus the message on the entirety of the city.

    Photo courtesy of Manitowoc Police Department

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if any more details are released.

