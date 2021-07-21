LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Manitowoc PD search for dog owner after report of a dog bite on Lakeview Dr.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a dog and finding its owner after a 48-year-old woman was bitten on her right arm.

According to a release, the woman was bitten on July 19 between 12-12:30 p.m. by a Labrador Retriever/Pit Bull mix that was brindle in color, with a little white on the chest and feet.

The dog was further described as weighing approximately 40-50 pounds with a royal blue collar and tags.

Officers say this occurred on Lakeview Dr. between Madison St. and Quay St., closer to Madison St., while the 48-year-old was sitting on the ground taking a break from a bike ride.

While she was sitting with her son, officers say she recalls the dog walking toward them from an unknown direction. The woman says she put her arm out in an attempt to protect her son when she was bit by the dog, which left the area running south on Lakeview Dr.

The release says there was no owner in sight. The 48-year-old then went for medical treatment at an out-of-town hospital and reported the event to police on July 21.

If you have information on the possible owner of the dog, please contact the Shift Commander at 686-6551.

Anyone with information about the event is encouraged to call the Manitowoc Police Department at 920-686-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466.

