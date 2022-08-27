MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc officers are asking for the public’s help in locating two dogs that were involved in an incident on Saturday morning.

According to the Manitowoc Police Department, at around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to an area in the 1500 block of South 21st Street.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a victim of a dog bite.

The dogs involved were described as two large dark-colored dogs that were wearing dark-colored vests and running without an owner.

The dogs were last seen running into the south lot of Washington Middle School, traveling west.

Authorities are now asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of these dogs, to notify Officer Baughman or a shift commander at 920-686-6500.