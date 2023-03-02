MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle that was involved in a crash Thursday morning.

According to a Facebook post, the singular vehicle crash damaged a mailbox and a light post in the 2200 block of Paul Road at around 6:30 a.m. on March 2.

Authorities say that the vehicle appears to be a dark-colored Kia Forte, 2013-2018 model, identified by parts left behind at the scene of the incident.

The vehicle would be missing the passenger side mirror and part of the front bumper as well as the wheel well liner. The driver is described as a man in his 40s, wearing a back brace.

Anyone that has information on the vehicle, the driver or both are encouraged to contact the Manitowoc Police Department at (920) 686-6551.

No additional details were provided. Local 5 News will update this when more information is released to the public.