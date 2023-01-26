MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Several reports of a new scam have been going around the Manitowoc area.

According to a release from the Manitowoc Police Department, scammers are claiming to be representatives from Xfinity Comcast.

Police say the scams have been attempted through emails and phone calls with the scammer offering a discount on Xfinity Comcast services.

Like other scams, this one requests the victim to provide a prepaid gift card in order to receive the discount. Scammers also tend to tell the victim to be urgent, claiming the “discounted promotion” is only available for a limited time.

Sgt. Paul Krock says to remember that Xfinity Comcast and other businesses would never ask for payment through gift cards.

If you ever have questions about the legitimacy of a phone call or email, it is recommended that you stop communication with the potential scammer and contact the business directly. Sgt. Krock

No additional information was provided and Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.