Manitowoc pizza place receives topping off ceremony

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – More improvements for the historic downtown area of Manitowoc took place this week.

Through the City of Manitowoc’s facade restoration grant program, the historic turret at the Pizza Garden has been restored.

A topping off ceremony for the iconic turret was held Thursday – it’s the first to be apart of the grant.

The Pizza Garden has been in business since 1957.

Local 5 Live took a look into Pizza Garden’s remodeled building earlier this month.

