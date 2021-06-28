Manitowoc Police looking for a dog who bit a runner in the park

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV)- On Monday, June 28, Manitowoc Police received reports of a biting dog on the Schuette Park Ice Age Trail.
A male jogger was on the trail around 2:30 p.m. when a large white poodle bit him. The jogger described the dog walkers as two women in their 50’s-60’s. Both women had grey hair and were walking multiple dogs, including the poodle in question.
The Manitowoc Police Department is looking for any information on the dog and its owner, including vaccination records.
If you or anyone you know has information regarding this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Manitowoc Police at (920) 686-6500, or contact Crime Stoppers at (920) 683-4466 to remain anonymous.