LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Manitowoc Police looking for a dog who bit a runner in the park

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV)- On Monday, June 28, Manitowoc Police received reports of a biting dog on the Schuette Park Ice Age Trail.

A male jogger was on the trail around 2:30 p.m. when a large white poodle bit him. The jogger described the dog walkers as two women in their 50’s-60’s. Both women had grey hair and were walking multiple dogs, including the poodle in question.

The Manitowoc Police Department is looking for any information on the dog and its owner, including vaccination records.

If you or anyone you know has information regarding this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Manitowoc Police at (920) 686-6500, or contact Crime Stoppers at (920) 683-4466 to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kaukauna roars and rolls into the state championship

Kaukauna softball squeaks by into the state semifinals

Confident Denmark team eyes first state baseball title

MK Sportscast 6-27

Sports Xtra: Blizzard Report 6-27

Blizzard Report: Green Bay holds on late for fourth win of season