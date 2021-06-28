Manitowoc Police looking for a dog who bit a runner in the park

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - There are pros and cons to having the lead. You're always looking over your shoulder as to who might be getting close to catching you. The cons to not having the lead? You have to play catch up. There's pressure in that, especially in games where you can watch your chances at tying or overcoming your opponent dwindle as the game goes on. Yet, for the Kaukauna Ghosts softball team, they never lost faith in each other and in their abilities as players in their two games today in the state tournament, coming back to win 3-2 over Wilmont Union and winning 11-1 over Burlington on its way to the state championship.

Down early in both games, the Ghosts had confidence in their pitcher, Skylar Calmes, who was masterful in her ability to put her team on her shoulders and give her offense a chance to get going. They were confident in their hitters, like Anna LaCount. But most of all, they were confident in their team. That no matter what, they would be able to come out on top.