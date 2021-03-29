Manitowoc Police ask for help in finding dog that bit person at Schuette Park

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police are asking for the publics help in finding a dog and an owner after the dog bit someone in Schuette Park on March 13.

The incident happened in the parking lot of Schuette Park. A black Chihuahua ran up to the person and bit them and ran into the woods. No one was seen going after the dog, but the person who was bit said the dog had a collar and tags on it. They did suffer puncture wounds on their ankle.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Manitowoc Police Department at 920-686-6500, Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466, or provide information through the P3 app.