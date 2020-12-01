LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Manitowoc Police ask for help in finding owner of small dog who bit woman

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are looking for help in locating the owner of a dog that was involved in an incident Monday afternoon.

It happened Monday, November 30 at 3:30 p.m. when a 37-year-old woman was bit on her calf by a small dog on Division Street, near the intersection of S. 26th St. in the City of Manitowoc.

The dog is described as curly-haired, brown and white dog, weighing five to ten pounds.

The woman was walking her two children when they saw the dog running back and forth across the street. The dog started chasing after them, and while she tried to get in between her children and the dog, the dog bit her.

She believes the dog was also wearing a collar.

If you have information on the possible owner of the dog, contact the Manitowoc Shift Commander at 920-686-6551.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Gamblers head coach Pat Mikesch on Sports Xtra

High School Sports Xtra: Boys basketball primer

High School Sports Xtra: Valley stars reach 1,000 career points, Bay Area teams start strong

Green Bay women open with 69-61 win over Drake

Hallum's hat trick leads Gamblers past Chicago

Conference contenders dominate in girls basketball openers