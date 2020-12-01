Manitowoc Police ask for help in finding owner of small dog who bit woman

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are looking for help in locating the owner of a dog that was involved in an incident Monday afternoon.

It happened Monday, November 30 at 3:30 p.m. when a 37-year-old woman was bit on her calf by a small dog on Division Street, near the intersection of S. 26th St. in the City of Manitowoc.

The dog is described as curly-haired, brown and white dog, weighing five to ten pounds.

The woman was walking her two children when they saw the dog running back and forth across the street. The dog started chasing after them, and while she tried to get in between her children and the dog, the dog bit her.

She believes the dog was also wearing a collar.

If you have information on the possible owner of the dog, contact the Manitowoc Shift Commander at 920-686-6551.