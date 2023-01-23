MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are asking the public for any information leading up to a crash in Manitowoc that happened on Sunday.

According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on January 22 around 11:30 a.m., two vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of Waldo Boulevard and North 11th Street. Authorities say a grey Dodge Neon was driving westbound on Waldo Boulevard and a silver Toyota Rav4 was going northbound on North 11th Street when the two vehicles collided.

No one inside either of the two vehicles was injured from the crash. The department mentioned that it is looking for anyone who has information on the traffic signals at the time of the crash or the driving of either vehicle leading up to the crash.

Those with information are asked to call 920-686-6500. No additional details were provided. Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.