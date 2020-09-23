Manitowoc Police Chief explains importance of K-9 units and body cameras in community update

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc Police Chief Nick Reimer and Officer Jason Koenig with his K9 officer Neko, joined Local 5 This Morning to talk about a fundraiser they are hosting that benefits their K9 units.

‘Dine 4 the K9’ is a fundraiser that the department puts on annually and features local restaurants who donate a portion of their earnings back to the K9 units. The fundraiser is in it’s 5th year.

Officer Koenig also explained the importance of him wearing a body camera and how he thinks they help keep him and his K9 accountable.

You can catch some other Community Updates below!