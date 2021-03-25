Manitowoc Police Chief talks active shooter training in latest Community Update

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc Police Chief Nick Reimer joined Local 5 and discussed training scenarios and the Citizen’s Academy.

According to Chief Reimer, every year the entire department goes through training that goes over a lot of topics including:

Goals for the 2021 year

CPR refresher training

Legal update

First-aid training

Holy Family College was the site of active shooter training for the Manitowoc Police Department. The site offered exactly what the department is looking for.

“It is a very big area which is what we are looking for. We want to train on how to manage a large-scale event, so you need a bigger building to deal with that,” says Chief Reimer.

With the recent shootings happening across the country, Chief Reimer mentions that training and preparing for situations will help prepare for any potential situation.

“We want to hope for the best, but we absolutely have to prepare for the worst,” says Chief Reimer.

The Citizen’s Academy that had to be stopped short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been able to restart with eight out of the twelve participants from last year’s academy able to resume their training.