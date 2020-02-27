Manitowoc Police compiling voluntary list of surveillance systems from businesses, residences to help solve crimes quicker

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) The Manitowoc Police Department is compiling a voluntary list of residences and businesses that have outdoor surveillance systems. The goal is to assist officer’s in crime investigations by working with the public to provide a safer environment.

“If we know ahead of time where those video surveillance [cameras] are recording, then we can go ahead and knock on doors and ask to view the video or ask the people to view their videos, to see if maybe they could catch the crime on tape, or catch the suspect or a vehicle,” said Manitowoc Police Chief Nick Reimer during his first Community Update on Local 5 This Morning. “[We plan on] mapping out all those different surveillance cameras. Rather than detectives or officers looking for the cameras, we can look at a map and say ‘we need to talk to this person, that person or this business’ and go ahead and have a start on that criminal investigation.”

Police add the the information used would be kept confidential and used for investigative purposes only.

Chief Reimer also talked abut the Citizen’s Academy that kicked off at the department this week.

“We invite 12 citizens from the Manitowoc area to come in and learn a little bit what it’s like to be a police officer,” Reimer said. “Anything from doing traffic stops to building searches, courtroom testimony, defense and arrest tactics.”

Reimer also talked about the P3 Tips app and how it’s been beneficial for the department. Citizens can download the app for free and report crimes anonymously to the department.

Manitowoc Police have also been raising donations for Peter’s Pantry through their food drives.

You can watch Chief Reimer’s full Community Update by clicking the video above.