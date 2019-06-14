Manitowoc Police: deceased man found in an isolated area behind a business

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) -- Manitowoc Police says a deceased man was found in an isolated area behind a business concealed by live vegetation.

Around 1:50 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 200 block of Maritime Dr. for a call about the man.

Upon arrival, officers reportedly located the body, which appeared to be a Caucasian male.

During preliminary investigation, X-rays were performed and the deceased did not have any broken or fractured bones or any obvious injuries, according to officials.

The man was reportedly found wearing dark brown leather jacket, a blue t-shirt, 36"x32" blue jeans, white socks, and size 10 white shoes.

Manitowoc Police say they believe the man in his 50's, less than 6 feet tall, and possibly had a beard or goatee and graying hair.

The coroner estimates at this time the man was likely lying in the located position for about 3 weeks.

Police say there were no identifiers were located in the man's clothing. The only property located was two house style keys (ACE name brand) and about $80 in US currency.

Officials say a partial exam was performed at the morgue searching for any unique markings. Due to extreme decomposition, no identifying marks were located, according to officers.

Police say an autopsy was performed Friday, but no additional immediate information was developed.

Identification is reportedly pending DNA development and analysis, fingerprint development and analysis, dental record analysis, and follow-up investigation.

The cause of death is pending a toxicology report, says official.

Police say no reports of missing or homeless individuals match those of the man.

If this description matches any missing adults or homeless individuals that the public is aware of, you are encouraged to call the Manitowoc Police Department Shift Commander at 920-686-6551.

You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466. Anyone with information may remain anonymous.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as information becomes available.