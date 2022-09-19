MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Something is a little different about the scenery around the Manitowoc Police Department.

Recently, two dead trees were taken down in front of the building and Assistant Chief Jason Freiboth saw an opportunity to turn nothing into something.

Freiboth, during his free time, carved out the remaining stump into a police officer. The permanent visitor will stand watch outside the department.

Manitowoc Police Department’s Carved Officer

“So far, the feedback has been real good,” said Freiboth. “It was kind of neat to see when I was in the process of carving it, we had a couple of people walk by and take pictures.”

The officer features a bushy mustache, cool silver shades, and a classic blue and black police uniform.

Freiboth has been carving wood for nearly ten years and counting and says this piece is one of his favorites.