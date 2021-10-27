Manitowoc Police Department talks new facility dog in Community Update

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc Police Chief Nick Reimer and Deputy Chief Jason Freiboth joined Local 5 and brought their newest member of the team ‘Mali’.

Reimer says that Mali will be the department’s facility dog and will hang around the office. The goal of the program is to provide stress relief and comfort to officials. Mali is an informal, more relaxed way to provide stress relief.

Freiboth will be Mali’s handler and says they are currently working on basic puppy obedience. They want to prevent Mali from jumping on people.

Manitowoc residents may see Mali around when the department does public service announcements or on their social media.

Officials say that all of the money for Mali came through donations.