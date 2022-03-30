MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents may soon notice something different about the Manitowoc Police Officers’ uniform, as the department is starting to transition to its new patch.

The department posted a picture on Facebook of its brand new patch. They said the agency will be transitioning into the new patch over the coming months.

Officials wanted to give thanks to multiple people including:

Lieutenant Delsman

Lieutenant Schroeder

Officer Schmidt

Mayor Nickels

The patch has an outline of Wisconsin with a star at Manitowoc’s location. Inside the outline is a ship on the water with birds in the sky.

Photo courtesy of Manitowoc Police Department

So far most of the comments on the post appear to be supportive of the change.