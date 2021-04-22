LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Manitowoc Police Dept. arrests Lincoln High School student with handgun

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department has arrested a student at Lincoln High School Thursday.

According to a release, the principal says the school went into a Hold around 1 p.m. because of something happening west of the school grounds. The administration and school resource officer were able to detain the students involved.

The principal goes on to say one of the students had a handgun in their possession and was arrested by the police department.

School officials explain that no additional students were directly involved and none of the students who were had entered any of the school buildings. Due to the quick action, they say no one was injured.

The administration finishes by asking parents to take time and have a conversation with their child about school safety and the importance of reporting any concerning information to appropriate officials.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Neenah girls bring strong lineup to state tennis

Gamblers captain Tucker leaves mark, becomes all-time assist leader

Fusion Athletics All Abilities Cheer Team heading to Worlds

Gamblers cruise past Saints in regular season home finale

Luke of All Trades: Neenah QB Elkin heading to Iowa as long snapper

Blizzard Report: Green Bay prepares for return to field