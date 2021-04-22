Manitowoc Police Dept. arrests Lincoln High School student with handgun

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department has arrested a student at Lincoln High School Thursday.

According to a release, the principal says the school went into a Hold around 1 p.m. because of something happening west of the school grounds. The administration and school resource officer were able to detain the students involved.

The principal goes on to say one of the students had a handgun in their possession and was arrested by the police department.

School officials explain that no additional students were directly involved and none of the students who were had entered any of the school buildings. Due to the quick action, they say no one was injured.

The administration finishes by asking parents to take time and have a conversation with their child about school safety and the importance of reporting any concerning information to appropriate officials.