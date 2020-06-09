Live Now
Manitowoc Police investigating dog bite incident

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a dog involved in a dog bite incident on Monday.

Manitowoc Police say the victim reported that she was bitten by a gray and brown pitbull that did not have a collar or tag. The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night on Columbus Street between S. 11th Street and S. 13th Street.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Manitowoc Police Department at 920-686-6551 regarding incident # 2020-00007412.

