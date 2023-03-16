A Care Flight aircraft crashed in northern Nevada on Friday night with medical workers and a patient onboard. (Getty Images)

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department is investigating a potential hit-and-run incident and is asking for the public’s help in getting information.

Lieutenant Nathan Barnes says in a release that a crash occurred Tuesday afternoon at 4:32 p.m. at the intersection of North 8th Street and Waldo Boulevard.

LT. Barnes repots that a red-colored sedan was headed south down North 8th Street and hit a purple Chevrolet Transverse that was heading north.

The red sedan allegedly left the scene after the crash before police could arrive. There is no word on any potential injuries.

LT. Barnes says the crash is still under investigation and asks that anyone with information should contact the Manitowoc Police department via the non-emergency line at (920) 686 – 6500.

No other information is available at this time. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released