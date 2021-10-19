Manitowoc Police investigating string of vehicle thefts, 2 charged but more thought to be invovled

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – At least eight vehicles have been stolen in the Manitowoc area, and even though two people have been charged, authorities think more are involved.

According to the Manitowoc Police Department, between Oct. 5 and Oct. 14, there were multiple complaints of stolen vehicles. Authorities say that at least eight vehicles have been taken from both the North and South sides of Manitowoc.

Two suspects have reportedly been charged in some of the cases, but authorities believe that more individuals could be involved.

The Manitowoc Police Department is advising residents to not leave their car keys in their vehicles. Valuables should also be hidden in the locked vehicle and not visible when looking into the car’s windows.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the auto thefts could be eligible to get a reward of up to $1,000. Tips can be given by calling 920-683-4466.

