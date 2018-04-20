UPDATE: Woman accused of killing step-father committed to institutional care

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — A 26-year-old Manitowoc woman has been sentenced to institutional care after reportedly killing her step-father and leading police on a high-speed chase.

Court documents show Felicia Kuehnl appeared in Manitowoc County court Tuesday morning.

Charges of 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer were read in but dismissed. Kuehnl was found guilty but not guilty due to mental disease/defect of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.

Kuehnl, according to court records, is committed to the Department of Health Services.

“This is a life-time order either in an Institution or on Conditional Release.”

Manitowoc Police Investigating Suspicious Death

FRIDAY 4/27/2018 8:45 p.m.

Felicia Kuehnl, 24, was taken into custody on Tuesday and was charged today with first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, second degree recklessly endangering safety and use of a vehicle to flee and elude officers.

She will be in court Monday at 2:30 pm.

—————————————————————————————–

Manitowoc Police are investigating a suspicious death in the 900 block of South 11th Street.

Reports are that about an hour after the body was discovered Friday, there was a high speed chase through the City of Manitowoc. A subject related to this case was taken into custody by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office on North 10th Street at Maritime Drive.

Police say, the subject is being held at the Manitowoc County Jail on a Probation / Parole warrant. Other charges are pending. The investigation is on-going.

The public is not in any danger regarding this incident.

Local 5 will follow up on this story after a press conference scheduled for Monday.