Manitowoc Police looking for armed robbery suspect

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened early Monday morning.
Police say the responded to a report of an armed robbery at a business in the 100 block of Maritime Drive shortly before 2:50 a.m. on Sept. 14.
During the robbery, the suspect allegedly displayed a weapon and demanded cash.
Manitowoc Police say the suspect is described as a Hispanic man, about 6’01” tall, and about 220 pounds. He was reported as wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a mask covering part of his face.
No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.
Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspect could be eligible to receive a reward of up to $500.00 or more by calling Crime Stoppers at (920) 683-4466 or reporting the information through the P3 app. Callers may remain anonymous if they choose.
