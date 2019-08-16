LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Manitowoc Police looking for dog after it bit a child

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — The Manitowoc Police Department is asking the community for their help in identifying a dog and it’s owner after a bite incident.

It happened Friday, August 16th on the 900 block of N. 18th St. when a medium-sized, brown dog bit a child while they were outside.

The child was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the dog’s owner or the dog’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Manitowoc Police Department Shift Commander at (920) 686-6551 or Crime Stoppers at (920) 683-4466.

