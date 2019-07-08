Manitowoc Police looking for information on suspicious vehicle

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — The Manitowoc Police Department is looking for more information regarding a suspicious vehicle trying to pick up people.

Officials say on Saturday, July 6, around 9:44 p.m., officers responded to the area between the 1200 and 1400 blocks of S. 10th Street for a report of the suspicious vehicle.

Police say they spoke with a 14-year-old female who was walking alone at the time of the incident.

The female told officers she was approached by a vehicle described as a silver or metallic colored Mercedes Benz four-door car with extreme window tinting. The grille of the vehicle was described as black or darker in color with rounded corners. The rear taillights were reportedly described as rectangular and outside of the trunk. The female also described the rims as thicker chrome spokes. A chrome border was described to be around the rear license plate and the front plate was located below the black grille.

According to officials, the female says the driver offered to give her a ride, which she declined.

She reportedly kept walking and the vehicle made a U-turn and again offered her a ride. The driver became more persistent, according to the female, telling her to “get in the car.”

Police say the teenager then called a relative and fled the area, hiding behind a house.

The female told officials the driver was a Hispanic male in his 20’s with a full face and short, dark hair and a goatee. He also had a deep voice.

Officers say a second subject was seen in the car. He is described as a Hispanic male wearing a gray t-shirt and sitting in the rear seat.

Anyone with suspect information is encouraged to call the Manitowoc Police Department Shift Commander at 920-686-6551. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466. You may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

