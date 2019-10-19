Manitowoc Police looking for the owner of dog who bite an elderly man

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — The Manitowoc Police Department is asking the publics help in locating the owner of a dog who bit a 62-year-old man on Friday.

The incident happened at Waldo Blvd. and Fleetwood Dr. around 2:50 PM, where a Yellow Labrador Retriever bit the backside of the man’s left upper thigh.

The male was walking southbound on Fleetwood when a woman in a grey top wearing headphones was walking the opposite direction with the Retriever,

As the two passed each other, the dog turned and lunged toward the male and bit him.

The male then returned home and reported the incident later on in the evening.

The suspect dog was described as a medium-sized Yellow Labrador Retriever that was almost white in color.

It is not known if it had any tags or collar but was being led with a darker colored leash.

The female subject is said to be a white female in her 30’s.

When the dog bit the male she asked if the dog bit him and when he told her it did she said sorry and continued walking.

If you have information on the possible owner of the dog, please contact the Shift Commander at 686-6551.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Manitowoc Police Department at 920-686-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466. Anyone with information may remain anonymous.