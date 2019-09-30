LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Manitowoc Police mourn loss of retired K9

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — Manitowoc Police say retired Police K9 Ulrich vom “Ully” Steinig Tal has passed away.

According to Manitowoc Police, Ully joined the force in May 2011 and served until March 31, 2017.

Ully was partnered with Officer Jason Koening.

Police say Ully worked as a dual purpose K9 that included tracking, drugs, evidence detection, and handler protection.

“Ully served with pride and was nominated twice for Track of the Year through the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Canine Handlers Association,” says Manitowoc Police.

He spent his retirement with the Koening family.

Ully passed away Monday.

