Manitowoc Police offering $1,000 reward for help in arson investigation

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV)- In collaboration with Crimestoppers, the Manitowoc Police Department is offering a reward for assistance in an ongoing investigation.

The Police Department needs the community’s help finding information relevant to a recent arson incident and is offering a $1,000 reward.

According to the MPD’s Facebook, on Monday, October 25, Officers responded to the 3300 block of Mero Street in Manitowoc just after Midnight. The fire is suspected to have started from within a detached building on the property of a vacant residence. The fire then spread to both that vacant residence, and occupied residences as well.

Individuals with relevant information to this investigation are encouraged to call Crimestoppers at (920) 683-4466. Or you can directly contact Detective McCue at (920) 686-6570. Callers may remain anonymous if they choose to. When calling in to share information related to this investigation, please reference “Manitowoc Police Department incident 2021-00014583.”

The Department has received numerous tips, however, a suspect has not been taken into custody at this time. This is still an active investigation.

Local Five will update this story as new information becomes public.