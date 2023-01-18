MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department is offering up to a $500 reward for any information leading to the arrest of an individual accused of theft and forgery of financial documents.

A vehicle had been stolen on January 2, 2023, and later recovered by law enforcement. After the vehicle was recovered, the complainant’s checkbook was missing, with several checks being forged and cashed at a financial institution in Brown County.

Preliminary investigations reveal the suspect was caught on security cameras, and now officers are hoping the public will be able to help identify the man and vehicle.

(Photo Credit: Manitowoc Police Department)

Callers with information are encouraged to contact the Manitowoc Police Department and may be eligible for a $500 reward should your information lead to an arrest.

No additional details were provided.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is available.