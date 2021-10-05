Manitowoc Police offering cash reward for details regarding recent shooting incident

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV)- In partnership with Crimestoppers, the Manitowoc Police Department is offering a cash reward for information for an ongoing investigation.

The investigation is related to a shooting incident that occurred on Monday, October 4.

The incident happened in the 1200 block of South 20th Street in Manitowoc, just a little bit before 7 p.m. at night. The suspect allegedly involved in the shooting fired their weapon multiple times from a vehicle at their victim. The reward for any information related to the incident is valued at $1,000.

According to the release, the victim was not injured from the shooting however nearby property received damages from the shots fired. Interviews conducted by Officers, this was a targeted attack on the victim due to prior conflict with the suspect.

Through further investigations into the incident, the alleged suspect has been identified as Devonta Walker. Walker is a resident of Manitowoc. Officers executed a search warrant on their home in the early hours of Tuesday, October 5, conducted by Manitowoc County SWAT and Manitowoc Police.

Through this warrant, evidence was discovered in Walker’s residence that is connected to the crime scene. According to the release, a second suspect is believed to have been with Walker but at this time they have not been identified.

If you or anyone you know has information that is relevant to this incident you are urged to either contact Crimestoppers at (920) 683-4466 or the Manitowoc Police Department at (920) 683-4470. Callers have the choice to remain anonymous.

Local Five will continue to update this story as new details become available to the public.