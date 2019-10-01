Manitowoc Police release information on non-credible threat to school

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department has released more information regarding a threat of school violence.

After an investigation over the weekend, officials found no credible threat of school violence.

A message was written in the sand near Red Arrow Park, after a resident saw the message, they took a picture of it before it washed away and shared it on social media.

Charges are now being referred for a 17-year-old female who wrote the message.

The Police Department also investigated a person-to-person threat over the weekend, unrelated to the previous incident.

The threat was shared on social media and caused concern for parents and students within the Manitowoc Public School District.

The threat was highly inappropriate in nature, but did not include threats involving school violence.

Charges are being forwarded to the Manitowoc County Department of Human Services for a 16-year-old male.

The Manitowoc Police Department also noted that these events are a good time to remind parents and children to discuss potential consequences for their children’s actions (including social media usage) whether intentional or not.