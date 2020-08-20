Manitowoc Police searching for armed robbery suspect

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who allegedly stole cash and property on Monday.

Police say they were dispatched for a report of an armed robbery in an apartment in the 1700 block of Cedar Grove Drive.

The suspect allegedly entered the victim’s residence and pointed a handgun at the victim and the victim’s young child. The suspect then fled with cash and items.

According to Manitowoc Police, the suspect is described as a Black man, about 18 to 25 years old. He is about 5’11”, between 165 and 170 pounds, with dark brown eyes. Authorities say he was last seen wearing a pullover with the hood pulled up (red, white, and dark blue in color) and dark denim jeans.

Neither the victim or the child were injured.

Callers with information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this Armed Robbery could be eligible to receive a reward of up to $500 or more by calling Crime Stoppers at (920) 683-4466. You also may provide information through the P3 app. Callers may remain anonymous if they choose.

Latest Stories