Manitowoc Police searching for dog that bit child

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc Police are searching for a dog that reportedly bit a child Thursday night.

According to police, a child was walking on the south sidewalk of Marshall Street near S. 13th Street when a small white dog with brown spots bit the child.

Manitowoc Police say the child was treated for non-life threatening injures.

Anyone with information about the dog’s owner or whereabouts is asked to contact the Manitowoc Police Department Shift Commander at 920-686-6551 or Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466.

