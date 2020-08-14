LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Manitowoc Police searching for dog that bit child

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Manitowoc Police Scam_15841303

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc Police are searching for a dog that reportedly bit a child Thursday night.

According to police, a child was walking on the south sidewalk of Marshall Street near S. 13th Street when a small white dog with brown spots bit the child.

Manitowoc Police say the child was treated for non-life threatening injures.

Anyone with information about the dog’s owner or whereabouts is asked to contact the Manitowoc Police Department Shift Commander at 920-686-6551 or Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021

WIAC cancels fall sports championships due to pandemic

Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah