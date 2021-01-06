Manitowoc Police seeking publics’ help in locating dog owner

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – After a female suffered a dog bite in the leg, Manitowoc Police Department is looking for assistance in locating the dog’s owner.

According to a release, on Jan. 5 at approximately 7:30 p.m., a 36-year-old female was bitten on the left calf by a large black and brown dog, possibly a German Shepherd in 900 Block of S. 13th St.

According to authorities, the female was outside looking for her own dog. When her dog came to her, it was being followed by a large black and brown dog. When she attempted to pick up her dog to keep her dog from being bit, the large brown and black dog bit her in the leg.

The female then went back to her residence and realized the extent of her injuries from the bite and sought medical attention, and then reported the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Manitowoc Police Department at 920-686-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466.

Anyone with information may remain anonymous.