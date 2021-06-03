Manitowoc Public School District launches virtual charter school for 2021-22 academic school year

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Families looking for online K-12 student learning opportunities for their children will have the chance to enroll their students this fall in the Manitowoc Public School District’s newly launched virtual charter school.

According to the Manitowoc Public School District, McKinley Academy, which served as an alternative MPSD high school since 2007, will be converted to a new K-12 virtual charter school that is open to all MPSD resident students and non-resident students who enroll via the state’s Open Enrollment program.

“We learned in the past year that some students excelled in online instruction and preferred that model over the traditional in-person instruction,” MPSD Superintendent Mark Holzman said. “As we move out of the pandemic, we want to continue to offer that choice to families. We are excited about the new McKinley Academy virtual charter school and all the opportunities for our online students.”

District officials say that licensed MPSD teachers will facilitate all virtual and in-person instruction at McKinley Academy, aligned to state standards. Officials add that McKinley Academy students are also eligible to participate in co-curricular activities at other MPSD schools.

McKinley Academy students in Kindergarten through 8th grade will reportedly receive live virtual instruction five days per week. Virtual instruction will be delivered in math, science, social studies, reading, writing, art, music, and physical education. Students in grades 7 and 8 also will be able to participate in world language, health, and other electives via live or recorded virtual instruction. 

MPSD states that McKinley Academy students in grades 9 to 12 will have three choices for their learning: live or recorded virtual instruction five days per week; a blend of virtual instruction two days per week and in-person instruction three days per week; or in-person instruction five days per week. 

The virtual charter school will follow the MPSD’s school calendar with the exception of a trimester, instead of a quarterly, grading term schedule, to ensure students receive the state-required amount of instructional time.

Officials say that for the 2021-2022 school year, there will be no minimum and maximum enrollment limits, and families looking to enroll their students are encouraged to submit their requests by June 30.

For more information on enrollment, families are asked to visit the MPSD website K-12 Virtual School tab or call (920) 686-4777. Families who are new to the MPSD need to complete a new student enrollment process are asked to call (920) 686-4777 for more information.

