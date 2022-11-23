MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Public School District Board of Education has selected Interim Superintendent James Feil as the next Superintendent of the Manitowoc Public School District.

The two-year contract, which is being finalized for approval, will run through June 30, 2024.

“We are excited to have Jim joining our team in a more permanent position,” said Stacey Soeldner, MPSD Board President. “He will be able to lead Manitowoc Public Schools in reaching our achievement goals.”

Officials say they chose Feil for the interim superintendent position last June, and since then, the Board has worked closely with Feil on goals for the district.

“We have been impressed with his dedication and commitment to those goals,” Soeldner said. “Based on our evaluation of his performance to date and the belief by many board members that another superintendent search would produce the same results, the Board voted last night to forgo a search and offer the position to Jim Feil.”

Feil exclaimed his excitement to hold the official position of Superintendent and is looking forward to making the Manitowoc Public School District the destination district.

“I’m ecstatic about the opportunity to lead this great school district,” Feil said. “I’m also encouraged that the Board of Education quickly understood the urgency and decisiveness needed to restore MPSD to its past high achievement and performance levels. It is an honor to be entrusted with this leadership responsibility.”

Feil has more than four decades in education, most recently serving as Superintendent of the Montello School District from 2021 until his hire by MPSD.

He served as President of Urban Day School in Milwaukee from 2012 to 2016 and as Superintendent of Traverse City Area Public Schools in Traverse City, Mich., from 2005 to 2010.

Feil has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and an MBA from Central Michigan University. He is a doctorate candidate who completed all but his dissertation from the University of Michigan-Flint.