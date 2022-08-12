MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Public School District is offering a $5,000 sign-on bonus for new teachers hired to fill the remaining 2022-2023 positions.

Additionally, the district is offering $1,000 bonuses for individuals hired as support staff including classroom aides, special education aides, and custodians.

“We are proud of the benefits Manitowoc Public School District offers our employees and these sign-on bonuses are just an extra incentive to join our team,” said Joyce Greenwood-Aets, the Director of Human Resources.

The district, which employs over 400 teachers, has about a dozen teaching positions to fill for the school year. With several benefits such as a highly competitive compensation package, a no-cost on-site medical clinic for employees and their families, and many other opportunities, the district is offering open interviews.

Successful candidates will be hired on the spot pending reference and background checks. The interviews will be held at the District Office located at 2902 Lindbergh Drive in the City of Manitowoc on:

August 17, 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

August 18, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

August 19, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

For more information, you can view the Manitowoc Public School District’s flyer here.