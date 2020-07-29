LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Manitowoc Public School District releases plan for 2020-2021 school year

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Public School District Board of Education approved its 2020-21 plan to start the school year with a blended learning model on Tuesday.

The Manitowoc Public School District (MPSD) says they plan to start the school year with a blended learning model combining in-person and online learning while allowing families to choose full distance learning if they prefer.

“We are excited to offer families options to choose the best fit for their students’ learning at this time in the pandemic,” MPSD Superintendent Mark Holzman said.

The district return to school planning team is said to have ruled out five-day in-person learning due to recently rising COVID-19 levels in the community, as well as the inability to safely social distance.

“The complexity of safely distancing our 5,200 students and 800 staff members in our schools is too great…We will continue to monitor the health risk in our community and work with local, county and state health officials to determine when we can safely add more in-person learning,” said Holzman.

MPSD said the Board of Education members agreed with this plan to start the school year with the blended learning model.

Board members and district leaders added that more details will be shared in the coming days with families.

