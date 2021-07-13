Manitowoc Public School District says alternative learning program isn’t being axed

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV)- Parents in a Manitowoc area Facebook group are reacting to rumored changes to one of the district’s alternative learning programs.

The Lincoln Alternative Program serves between 10-12 students who needed a learning option outside of the regular curriculum offered at the high school. Former students of the program who didn’t want to be quoted say it had a profound impact on their lives and it’s a big reason why they were able to earn a high school diploma.

A Facebook post in a private group stated that the school was discontinuing the program causing some confusion.

The school district’s superintendent says the program isn’t being cut.

“We are not going to do our business based on what we hear from social media or email,” says Manitowoc Public School District Superintendent Mark Holzman.

Holzman says the Lincoln Alternative Program is being absorbed into other programs at McKinley Academy-which is an alternative high school for those families seeking a more intimate learning setting.

He says the Lincoln Alternative Program will remain the same, its services are just combined with other services at McKinley Academy.

An actual change that is happening this year is that for the first time this fall McKinley Academy will offer full virtual classes for kindergarteners through 12th graders.

“About 25 percent of our families chose to remain virtual and after the pandemic we continued to have families who chose virtual,” says Holzman.

