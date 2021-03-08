Manitowoc Public School Returns Full-time

Manitowoc Public Schools returns to learning full time.

For the time in nearly a year, students in Manitowoc are going to be in classrooms for five days.

The district has been implementing the Blended Learning plan since March. Over the past few months, students have been doing a partial virtual and in-person learning experience. With this plan, students would only attend school in-person twice a week.

Parents were given the option to send their children back to school full time. According to the superintendent, only 10 percent of parents opted to have their child continue virtual learning.

There are only two months remaining in the school year, but for school officials, it was vital for students to return before the end of 2020-2021 school year.

Vaccines were one of the main reasons, staff and students were able to return full-time. Teachers and staff began receiving vaccinations on March 4th. 87 percent of the staff chose to receive the vaccine.

School officials have been working on plans to bring students back for several weeks. The district is now hoping students can continue learning in-person by attending summer school.