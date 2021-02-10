Manitowoc public schools offer full-time in-person instruction as soon as March

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Public School District (MPSD) will return to offering full-time in-person instruction to all students 4K-12 starting on Monday, March 8.

According to a release, the district plans to continue to offer a full-time distance learning option for those students who prefer to learn from home.

Manitowoc schools started the 2020-2021 school year with a blended learning model combining in-person and at-home instruction and in mid-October, and moved to all distance learning because of COVID-19. Starting on Jan. 26 the school district returned to blended learning.

District administrators say they made the decision to transition from blended to full-time in-person instruction because of the improving community health data, the potential vaccinations for teachers in coming weeks and months, and the need to assist students struggling with distance learning.

Administrators also say the community COVID-19 burden rate has decreased to levels not seen since mid-September.

“As a district we are grateful to get back to full-time in-person instruction that we know is key to our students’ long-term growth and success. We also are studying ways we can help close learning gaps created during the pandemic, including potential opportunities this summer,” says Superintendent Mark Holzman.

Families will be surveyed in the next week on whether they want their children to attend full-time in-person or full-time distance learning.

Currently, they say about 21% of students are learning full-time from home.

Principals and district administrators say they will use the survey data to determine the final logistics and scheduling for both learning models and communicate those details to families and staff.

Students and staff will be required to continue properly wearing masks in school through the end of the school year, and they will make sure all efforts will be made to ensure social distancing where possible in the buildings.

MPSD is working with local health care providers to schedule vaccinations for district-wide staff as soon as possible after March 1 when educators are included in the next round of 1B dose distribution.

About 50 MPSD employees, primarily school nurses and other employees who met the 1A standards, have already been vaccinated.