Manitowoc Public Schools to enter Phase Two, most students will remain virtual

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — The Manitowoc school board voted Tuesday to enter into Phase Two.

“Phase Two is to provide additional opportunities for small groups of students to participate in this face to face model, for testing, learning, and activities,” District Superintendent Mark Holzman explained during the virtual school board meeting.

The students impacted by Phase Two have already been identified and have individualized education programs (IEPs).

Those students will be able to return for a maximum of 2 hours and 45 minutes a day, four days a week.

Before they can make that return, a virtual meeting between parents and district officials must be held.

“It’s going to take some time for us to reach out to all those folks and get that happening, so likely, it’s not going to happen until the week of January 18th before we see that because of the IEP process,” Holzman said.

Citing mental health concerns and a decrease in coronavirus infections, one board member wanted to go a step further.

“I want to propose that we actually give a date to our families as a return as second semester, fully face to face, and just get this over with,” Board Member Kathy Willis said.

Willis proposed doing away with the blended model entirely and returning to fully in-person instruction for the second semester.

Her ideas mirrored those of protesters who came out in Manitowoc over the weekend.

“We’ve talked about lack of motivation, kids are depressed, they don’t want to get up, they’re overwhelmed, many are home alone,” Willis said.

Not all board members agreed that a full return to in-person instruction would be best.

“Opening those floodgates, there’s a lot of consequences with that,” Board Member Meredith Sauer said, “and I support this phasing in model.”

The rest of the board agreed with a phasing in method and voted against a full return for second semester on January 26th.

“I just don’t know that full time for everybody on that date is reasonable and is something that’s gonna work,” School Board President Dave Nickels said.

President Nickels added that even though vaccines have started arriving in the state, the Manitowoc area is not yet out of the woods.

“It’s unlikely that the majority of our families will have them available until probably April, and that’s from our health department,” he said.